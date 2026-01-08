Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Comfort Systems (FIX) closed at $971.49, marking a -6.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 1.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Comfort Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.77, signifying a 65.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.28 billion, indicating a 22.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.31 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion, which would represent changes of +80.21% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.86.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

