Comfort Systems (FIX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Comfort Systems (FIX) closed at $527.42, marking a -2.6% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's shares have seen an increase of 8.01% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Comfort Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.68, up 25.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.95 billion, up 7.86% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.28 per share and a revenue of $7.72 billion, indicating changes of +32.05% and +9.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Comfort Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Comfort Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.08. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 30.15.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

