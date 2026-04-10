Comfort Systems (FIX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed at $1,592.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 14.61% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Comfort Systems is projected to report earnings of $7 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion, up 30.11% from the year-ago period.

FIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.6 per share and revenue of $10.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.73% and +20.33%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Comfort Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.05.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.