Is Comfort Systems' Electrical Segment Driving Its Growth Streak?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX has been on a remarkable outperformance streak, and its Electrical segment appears to be playing a pivotal role in sustaining this momentum. In 2025, the Electrical segment’s revenues surged 61.9% year over year to $2.43 billion, significantly outpacing the 20.7% growth in its Mechanical segment. This strong expansion was driven largely by robust same-store activity, particularly in technology-related projects such as data centers, where electrical scope and complexity continue to rise. Notably, the Electrical segment accounted for nearly 27% of total revenues in 2025, up from about 21% in 2024, signaling an increasing contribution to the overall business mix.



Beyond volume growth, profitability trends further reinforce the segment’s importance. The Electrical segment’s margins reached 26.7% in 2025, comfortably above the Mechanical segment’s 23.6%, reflecting favorable project economics and execution efficiency. The Electrical segment also posted quarterly margins approaching 27%, indicating sustained strength.



Notably, strategic acquisitions are amplifying FIX’s trajectory. The addition of electrical-focused companies like Feyen Zylstra and Meisner is expanding capabilities and positioning Comfort Systems to capitalize on rising demand across industrial and technology end markets.



While the Mechanical segment’s operations remain the backbone of the business, the Electrical segment’s faster growth, higher margins and strong exposure to secular trends like data center expansion suggest it is increasingly driving overall performance. If current trends persist, the Electrical segment could remain a primary engine behind Comfort Systems’ continued outperformance.

Is Comfort Systems Riding the Data Center Boom Ahead of Rivals?

Comfort Systems sits at a critical execution layer of the AI-driven data center and technology infrastructure boom, competing with Carrier Global Corp. CARR and AECOM ACM.



Carrier Global operates as an OEM with a strong global footprint in high-efficiency chillers and precision cooling systems. It benefits from recurring aftermarket services and growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC solutions amid tightening regulations and rising power consumption in data centers. In contrast, AECOM plays earlier in the value chain, focusing on design, engineering and program management for large-scale data center developments. Its advantage lies in long-term client relationships and participation in megaproject planning, though it is less directly tied to equipment demand or installation margins.



FIX’s strength lies in execution speed, modular construction and direct exposure to hyperscale clients, allowing it to capitalize quickly on rising project backlogs. Overall, Comfort Systems holds a near-term execution advantage, Carrier Global leads in technology and scale, while AECOM benefits from strategic positioning in early-stage infrastructure development.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have surged 51.4% in the past three months, notably outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.96, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $36.60 and $41.00 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 26.7% and 12%, respectively.



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Comfort Systems stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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