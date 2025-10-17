Comerica Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher NII, Provision Up

Comerica Incorporated CMA has reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an EPS of $1.37.

Results have benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and deposit balance. Yet, lower loan balances, a decline in non-interest income, a rise in expenses, and weak asset quality were concerning.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $175 million, which declined 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Comerica's Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $838 million, up 3.3% year over year. The top line missed the consensus estimate by 0.7%.

Quarterly NII rose 7.5% on a year-over-year basis to $574 million. The net interest margin increased 29 basis points year over year to 3.09%.

Total non-interest income was $264 million, down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Non-interest expenses totaled $589 million, up 4.8% year over year.

The efficiency ratio was 70.23% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 68.8%. A rise in this ratio indicates declining profitability.

CMA’s Loans Balance Decline & Deposit Rise

As of Sept. 30, 2025, total loans fell marginally on a sequential basis to $50.9 billion. Total deposits rose 4.3% from the previous quarter to $62.6 billion.

Comerica's Credit Quality Deteriorates

The company recorded a provision for credit loss of $22 million in the third quarter compared with $14 million in the year-ago quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $725 million, which rose marginally year over year.

Total non-performing assets rose 4% year over year to $260 million.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.43% as of Sept. 30, 2025, unchanged from the year-ago reported level. Also, the company recorded net charge-offs of $32 million, significantly up from $11 million in the year-ago quarter.

CMA's Capital Position Mixed Bag

The total capital ratio was 14.12%, down from 14.29% in the year-ago quarter. The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90%, down from 11.96% in the prior-year quarter.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, CMA's tangible common equity ratio was 8.34%, up from 8.01% in the prior-year quarter.

Comerica’s Capital Distribution Activities

The company repurchased $150 million of common stock under the share repurchase program.

CMA’s Recent Development

This month, Comerica entered a definitive merger agreement with Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, under which the latter will acquire CMA in an all-stock transaction valued at $10.9 billion.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and will combine two banking franchises to form the ninth-largest U.S. bank, with nearly $288 billion in assets, $224 billion in deposits, and $174 billion in loans.

The combined entity will operate in 17 of the 20 fastest-growing markets in the country, including key regions in the Southeast, Texas, and California, while reinforcing its leadership in the Midwest. Also, the combined loan book will have a more balanced composition, reducing commercial loan concentration from 44% to 36%. That diversification can prove critical in volatile credit cycles, helping stabilize earnings even if regional economies weaken.

Our View on CMA

Comerica’s third-quarter 2025 results reflect a mixed performance, with higher net interest income growth driving an earnings beat, while rising expenses and deteriorating credit quality tempered overall momentum.

Looking ahead, the planned $10.9-billion merger with Fifth Third Bancorp will position Comerica for expanded scale, improved diversification, and enhanced competitiveness in key growth markets. While near-term challenges persist, the strategic combination and continued focus on operational efficiency may bolster long-term shareholder value.

