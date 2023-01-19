Comerica Inc. Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $342 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $221 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $342 Mln. vs. $221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.58 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.