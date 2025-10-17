Comerica Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $175 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $574 million from $534 million last year.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $574 Mln vs. $534 Mln last year.

