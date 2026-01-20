Comerica Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $164 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $577 million from $575 million last year.

Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $164 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $577 Mln vs. $575 Mln last year.

