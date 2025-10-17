Markets
Comerica Earnings Decline In Q3

October 17, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Comerica Inc. (CMA), a financial services company, on Friday reported that net income attributable to shareholders decreased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to common shareholders decreased to $175 million from $177 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.35 versus $1.33 last year.

Net interest income decreased to $574 million from $534 million in the previous year.

Noninterest income declined to $264 million from $277 million in the prior year.

Total loan increased to 50.76 billion from 50.67 billion in the previous year.

Deposits declined to 62.74 billion from 63.90 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Comerica is 1% higher at $74.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
