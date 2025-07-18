Comerica (CMA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) reported revenue of $849 million, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $844.72 million, representing a surprise of +0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 65.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 70.1%.

: 65.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 70.1%. Net interest margin : 3.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 3.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $70.34 billion compared to the $70.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $70.34 billion compared to the $70.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $249 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $306.34 million.

: $249 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $306.34 million. Total nonperforming loans : $248 million compared to the $308.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $248 million compared to the $308.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income : $575 million compared to the $576.45 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $575 million compared to the $576.45 million average estimate based on six analysts. Total noninterest income : $274 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $263.45 million.

: $274 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $263.45 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $47 million versus $46.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $47 million versus $46.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Commercial lending fees : $17 million compared to the $16.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $17 million compared to the $16.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. Fiduciary income : $57 million compared to the $54.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $57 million compared to the $54.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. Letter of credit fees: $10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.94 million.

Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Comerica here>>>

Shares of Comerica have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.