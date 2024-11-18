Comer Industries Calls Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Comer Industries SpA (IT:COM) has released an update.

Comer Industries has announced an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting set for December 19, 2024, to discuss amending its bylaws to enable meetings via telecommunications. This move aligns with the company’s innovative approach as a leader in engineering systems and mechatronic solutions, with operations in sectors like agriculture and electric vehicles.

