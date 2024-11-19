News & Insights

Comer Industries Announces Shareholders’ Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Comer Industries SpA (IT:COM) has released an update.

Comer Industries, a leader in advanced engineering systems for power transmission, has announced the publication of its shareholders’ meeting notice set for December 19, 2024. The company, listed on Euronext Milan, operates globally with 12 production areas and focuses on sectors like agricultural machinery and electric vehicles.

