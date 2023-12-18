Comcast's (CMCSA) Xfinity to Elevate Holiday Gaming Experience

Comcast’s CMCSA Xfinity 10G Network offers an unparalleled gaming experience. The company recently partnered with the Esports Awards to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Digital Video Game Display.



Speed is crucial in the realm of gaming. Comcast, the largest gigabit+ Internet provider in the country, pioneered multi-gig symmetrical speeds via a DOCSIS 4.0 connection. This ensures Xfinity customers can swiftly download large game files and enjoy faster gameplay with minimal interruptions.



Reliability is paramount in co-op gaming. Comcast addresses this with the Comcast Octave platform, which optimizes Internet delivery using AI and machine learning. The platform monitors telemetry data on more than 50 million modems every 20 minutes, thus ensuring a more reliable and faster network down to the household level.



Xfinity's latest gateways support WiFi 6E technology, allowing gamers to maintain peak performance even when other household members engage in activities like streaming in 4K or video chatting. With three times the bandwidth, WiFi 6E powers the entire household, eliminating the need for prioritizing online connections.



This is expected to aid Comcast’s total domestic broadband customers in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 total domestic broadband customers is pegged at 32.25 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.29%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.94 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.24%.

Xfinity Excels as Esports and Gaming Leader

When it comes to gaming, a reliable Internet service that delivers speed while minimizing lag is crucial. This is precisely why serious gamers are turning to the Xfinity 10G Network as their preferred Internet provider. The network has experienced remarkable growth, with gaming consoles connected to it surpassing 37 million in 2022.



The prestigious Tempest Awards, recognizing excellence in the esports and gaming business, crowned Xfinity as the 2023 Brand of the Year. Additionally, Xfinity earned a nomination for Best Endemic Brand, particularly for the launch of the new Xfinity 10G Network during the Super Bowl.



Shares of CMCSA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have returned 27.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 16.6% rise because it has notable partnerships in the gaming industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Xfinity has consistently emphasized its commitment to gaming by partnering with industry leaders such as Twitch, FaZe Clan, IGN and Microsoft’s MSFT Call of Duty to showcase the gaming prowess of the Xfinity 10G Internet.



The partnership with FaZe Clan extends to hosting events like "The Gig," a gaming and music experience in Boston and Atlanta, featuring a top-tier gaming lounge, musical performances and community support through donations to local foundations.



Xfinity's collaboration with Microsoft extends to providing Xfinity Rewards Members with free early access to the Call of Duty Beta, a highly popular reward among members for three consecutive years. This demonstrates Xfinity's dedication to enhancing the gaming experience for its users.



It faces tough competition from players like AT&T T and Verizon Communications VZ in the telecommunications market.



AT&T, a major wireless service provider in North America and a global communications service provider, offers a diverse range of communication and business solutions through its subsidiary and affiliate network. These include wireless services, phone services, data and broadband, Internet access, video streaming, managed networking, wholesale offerings and cloud-based services. Operating as a telecommunication, media and technology company, AT&T provides telephone and Internet services, telecom equipment, wireless communications and managed networking.



Verizon, an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate, is a major player in the digital media sector through its subsidiaries Verizon Media and Oath Inc. While competing with Comcast in telecommunications and media, it's noteworthy that Comcast operates its cell phone service using Verizon's network. In 2021, Verizon set a goal to bring Ultra Wideband 5G to 175 million people between 2022 and 2023. Verizon aims to cover at least 250 million people by the end of 2024, establishing itself as a strong competitor to Comcast in the industry.

