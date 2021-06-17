Comcast's (CMCSA) Business Selects Versa Networks for SD-WAN

Comcast Corporation’s CMCSA division Comcast Business is set to roll out a new advanced security option for mid-size and large enterprises in partnership with Versa Networks.



The division already offers a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture that uses a combination of Versa’s SD-WAN and Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access cloud security platform.



The new service builds on Comcast’s existing Versa SD-WAN offering and aims to better guard enterprise customers against ransomware, malware, network intrusions, botnets, and other cyberthreats.



Comcast became the first major cable operator in the United States to release a managed SD-WAN offering in early 2017 through a partnership with Versa. The recent update expands beyond branch-to-branch networking to include remote access and cloud-delivered security functionality.

SASE Gains Steam Among Carriers

Comcast Business is expanding its foray in the SASE market to bring advanced network and security solutions to business customers.



The division is experiencing strong demand for SASE architectures by enterprises of all sizes in the wake of the pandemic, driven by the shift to hybrid work models, cloud and software-as-a-service application adoption, and growing security concerns.



In April, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's division launched an enhanced routing capability for ActiveCore, which was developed alongside Versa. This AI feature for its SD-WAN offering allows networks to more proactively respond to service degradation.



However, Comcast is not the only company pursuing a multi-vendor approach to SASE. Both Verizon VZ and AT&T T are moving aggressively to bring managed SASE services to market.



Recently, AT&T expanded its SASE vendor roster to include Palo Alto Networks. The new service pairs Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN into a single vendor SASE platform that’s fully managed by AT&T Cybersecurity.



The carrier’s first SASE service is powered by Fortinet. Additionally, AT&T SASE With Fortinet integrates with AT&T Alien Labs Threat Intelligence platform, which provides security analysts unified visibility across clouds, networks, and endpoints.



Last week, Verizon launched its first SASE offer, tapping Versa and Zscaler ZS as its initial partners. The company opted for a multi-vendor approach that combines SD-WAN and network security capabilities in a single managed service.

