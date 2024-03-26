Comcast's (CMCSA) AudienceXpress, iSpot Team Up for TV Marketing

Comcast CMCSA announced that its AudienceXpress has collaborated with iSpot to introduce fresh data sets for measuring TV ads. The collaboration is set to improve performance in TV marketing solutions, especially in today's complex media landscape.



The partnership aims to explore how iSpot's syndicated national TV ratings can be integrated into AudienceXpress' platform effectively.



This collaboration comes at a crucial time for TV advertising, with various companies introducing new technologies to enhance TV ad measurement as viewership patterns change.



Apart from evaluating iSpot's national TV ratings, AudienceXpress will also work with DRMetrix and 605, recently acquired by iSpot, to develop industry reporting.



With DRMetrix, AudienceXpress gains access to tools and insights for understanding the current media and marketing environment and attracting new clients.



Additionally, the company will partner with iSpot's 605 to enhance attribution studies, aiming for more efficient and cost-effective solutions. This allows AudienceXpress to demonstrate the effectiveness of its media solutions across different industries.



This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMCSA’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $124.61 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 2.5%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.3 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.04%.

Comcast Corporation Price and Consensus

Comcast Corporation price-consensus-chart | Comcast Corporation Quote

CMCSA’s Solution to Aid Domestic Advertising Revenues

Comcast is introducing its One Platform Total Audience (OPTA) solution, which combines both digital and traditional TV channels for advertisers to create media plans. OPTA uses more than 300 audience segments based on consumer behavior, emotions and outcomes, powered by artificial intelligence trained on the content library. During beta tests, advertisers saw significant improvements in reaching their target audiences and efficiency in impressions.



Alongside OPTA, there is the One Platform Total Measurement framework, which provides insights across the entire advertising funnel from awareness to conversion. Toyota piloted these capabilities, resulting in improved reach, cost efficiency and web conversions. Comcast’s subsidiary, NBCU, is also integrating its first-party data with partners like VideoAmp and EDO for better measurement and targeting.



CMCSA has enhanced its streaming service, Peacock, with interactive features like Peacock Live Actions and shoppable integrations. These initiatives aim to engage viewers more effectively and provide new revenues for Comcast.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 2.8% against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 2.3% year to date due to tough competition from Nexstar Media Group NXST, News Corporation NWSA and Thomson Reuters TRI. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Nexstar Media Group focuses on television broadcasting and digital media. It buys, builds and manages TV stations and community websites. The company is involved in digital media services as well. NXST is set to gain from political ads in the 2024 election due to its strong cash flow. The company’s dedication to shareholders is backed by a focus on business model, growth and competition. Shows like NewsNation, The Hill and CW network highlight the strength of broadcast TV in NXST’s media assets.



News Corporation operates across various segments, including cable network programming, digital real estate services, book publishing and other services. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands like The Times, Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal, The Sun, Herald Sun and HarperCollins Publishers. NWSA is looking to diversify its top line by being less dependent on advertising revenues and more on digital revenues due to a weak advertisement market.



Thomson Reuters is a Canada-based company that offers news, financial data and market information worldwide through its Reuters service. It owns Thomson and Reuters News publications, along with other online financial and wire services. AI is integral to Thomson Reuters, shaping how it produces, improves, links and provides reliable information to the clients, powering the tools utilized by professionals globally. It is using AI to fight competition.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.