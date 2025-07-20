Comcast Stock (CMCSA) Opinions on Recent Performance Declines

Recent discussions on X about Comcast (CMCSA) have centered around the company's stock performance and competitive pressures in the media and streaming landscape. Many users have expressed concern over the company's declining stock price, with some pointing to recent reports of customer losses in cable subscriptions as a sign of broader industry challenges. The tone on the platform reflects frustration, particularly regarding high service costs and the impact of cord-cutting trends.

Additionally, there’s a mix of opinions on Comcast's strategic positioning, with some highlighting the strength of its broadband and theme park businesses as potential areas of growth. Others, however, have raised alarms about increasing competition from streaming giants and the risk of losing ground in live sports broadcasting. This divide in perspectives keeps the conversation dynamic and heated as investors weigh the company's future prospects.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Comcast Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

Comcast Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 994 institutional investors add shares of Comcast stock to their portfolio, and 1,281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Comcast Government Contracts

We have seen $623,409 of award payments to $CMCSA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Comcast Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMCSA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Comcast Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMCSA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CMCSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $36.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $45.0 on 04/14/2025

