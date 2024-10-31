Comcast price target raised to $50 from $46 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng raised the firm’s price target on Comcast (CMCSA) to $50 from $46 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported better than expected Q3 results thanks to a beat on Broadband and operating expenditure, while the management has also indicated it is evaluating a spin-off of its cable network assets, which could potentially be combined with Paramount’s cable networks, which could help drive a valuation re-rating, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

