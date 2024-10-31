News & Insights

Stocks
CMCSA

Comcast price target raised to $50 from $46 at Goldman Sachs

October 31, 2024 — 07:15 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng raised the firm’s price target on Comcast (CMCSA) to $50 from $46 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported better than expected Q3 results thanks to a beat on Broadband and operating expenditure, while the management has also indicated it is evaluating a spin-off of its cable network assets, which could potentially be combined with Paramount’s cable networks, which could help drive a valuation re-rating, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMCSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.