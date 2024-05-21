Comcast Offers Xfinity StreamSaver Bundle With Apple TV+, Netflix, Peacock

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) Tuesday announced a premium streaming bundle of Xfinity StreamSaver along with Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock for new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers.

From the streaming apps, Xfinity will offer thousands of hours of live sports. StreamSaver will launch next week to Xfinity customers nationwide.

Current and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can add Xfinity StreamSaver for an everyday price of $15 per month, with no annual contracts.

