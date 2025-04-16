Comcast Expands High-Speed Internet Access To More Homes And Businesses In Middletown

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Wednesday announced that it has extended its high-speed, symmetrical Internet service to more homes and businesses in Middletown, Delaware, including Middletown Apartments and the Brickmill Farm neighborhood.

This rollout is part of a broader network expansion that will eventually reach 13,000 additional locations, delivering Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the area for the first time.

Middletown Mayor Kenny Branner welcomed the expansion, calling it a key step toward improved connectivity and a stronger, more sustainable future. Local resident David Lashey praised the switch to Xfinity, highlighting faster speeds and reliable service.

The expansion, which builds on Comcast's ongoing investments in Delaware—including Sussex County—will provide Middletown with access to a secure, high-performance network trusted by critical institutions like hospitals and schools. The service includes gigabit speeds, 99.9% reliability, and advanced cybersecurity features.

Residents can check availability at Xfinity.com/mytown or visit local Xfinity stores. The company's offerings in the area include Xfinity Internet, mobile, voice, video, and home security, while Comcast Business provides scalable connectivity and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises of all sizes.

Beyond connectivity, Comcast continues to invest in digital equity through initiatives like Internet Essentials, offering affordable Internet to eligible households. Over the past three years, Comcast has contributed over $1.4 million to Delaware nonprofits to support digital skills development, connectivity programs, and community Lift Zones.

CMCSA is currently trading at $34.06 or 0.99% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

