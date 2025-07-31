Comcast Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $11.123 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $3.929 billion, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.653 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $30.313 billion from $29.688 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.123 Bln. vs. $3.929 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.98 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $30.313 Bln vs. $29.688 Bln last year.

