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Comcast Corp. Q1 Income Drops

April 23, 2026 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.174 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $3.375 billion, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.863 billion or $0.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $31.457 billion from $29.887 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.174 Bln. vs. $3.375 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $31.457 Bln vs. $29.887 Bln last year.

CMCSA was up by 5.52% at $30.99 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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