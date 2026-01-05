Markets
VSNT

Comcast Completes Spin-Off Of Versant Media Group

January 05, 2026 — 11:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) announced on Monday that it has officially wrapped up the previously mentioned spin-off of Versant Media Group (VSNT), which is now its own publicly traded company as of the end of January 2, 2026.

Versant Media Group started trading on the Nasdaq with the ticker symbol VSNT.

For every 25 shares of Comcast common stock owned as of the December 16, 2025, record date, Comcast shareholders received one share of either Versant Class A or Class B common stock.

This distribution took place after the market closed on January 2. Comcast noted that this move allows both companies to focus on their own growth strategies as independent entities.

CMCSA is currently trading at $28.05, up $0.37 or 1.34 percent on the Nasdaq.

