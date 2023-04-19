Comcast (CMCSA) Transforms Enterprise Security With DataBee

Comcast's CMCSA cable division, Comcast Technology Solutions' (CTS), cybersecurity business unit recently announced the launch of DataBee featuring state-of-the-art cybersecurity for large enterprises.



DataBee combines discrete security data into a single fabric, helping enterprises to quickly perform multiple security functions and identify and act on potential cyber threats.



Comcast came under a strategic partnership with Snowflake SNOW to develop, scale and operate DataBee. It operates on the Snowflake Data Cloud where data is stored, processed and analyzed.



DataBee utilizes Snowflake’s robust analytics and ability to remove data silos in helping mutual customers to achieve advanced security analysis, decision and response.

Comcast Corporation Price and Consensus

Comcast Corporation price-consensus-chart | Comcast Corporation Quote

Comcast Leveraging on Strong Partnerships

Comcast offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help businesses optimize and operationalize their workflows.

Comcast banks on a strong partner base with the likes of Salesforce CRM and Fortinet FTNT which enhances Comcast’s solutions to compete effectively and expand clientele.



Comcast integrated Salesforce Sales Cloud with its existing systems to utilize sales automation, CRM and sales engagement while displacing legacy applications. It also helped Comcast to revamp its SMB field sales process with a mobile app built on the Salesforce platform.



Comcast partnered with Fortinet to deliver SASE and SSE solutions to help enterprises protect their distributed workforces using a cloud-delivered approach. This collaboration expands Comcast Business’s managed services expertise while giving enterprises greater flexibility to choose the cloud architecture and vendor mix.

Comcast to Face Operational Challenges

Shares of Comcast have increased 9.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s increase of 10.1% in the same time frame.

The recent underperformance in Comcast’s shares reflects slowing broadband and customer relationships primarily due to stiff competition in communication and streaming business, challenging macroeconomic conditions and larger cyclical variations.



Cable communications and digital streaming prospects are suffering due to stiff competition from telecommunication companies with fiber-based wireline networks, DTC streamers and OTT service providers.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects media and ad revenues to decline, which is reflected by a decline in television viewership. The downside is primarily due to a competitive environment and the shifting of video consumption patterns. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $29.41 billion, indicating a decline of 5.16% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 82 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year fall of 4.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.