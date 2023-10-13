Comcast (CMCSA) to Deploy DOCSIS 4.0 Technology in Colorado

Comcast CMCSA is introducing next-generation Internet powered by Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) 4.0 technology, which represents a significant advancement in Internet connectivity. DOCSIS 4.0 can provide multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds to residential customers using existing connections in millions of homes across Comcast's service areas.



Earlier this year, the operator launched a symmetrical 10G plan for its residential fiber customers. Now, it’s bringing multi-gigabit options to its cable footprint.



CMCSA will initially launch DOCSIS 4.0 technology in selected neighborhoods in Colorado Springs, CO, and plans to introduce it in new markets across the country over the next few years. Certain areas in Atlanta, Georgia, and Philadelphia, PA, are expected to receive the technology by the end of the year.



Comcast's DOCSIS 4.0 technology aims to provide faster and more reliable Internet services to its residential customers, offering a range of speeds to meet their diverse needs. This technology represents a significant advancement in Internet connectivity and is part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience.



CMCSA's DOCSIS 4.0 technology leverages Full Duplex network technology, which allows for a significant increase in upstream speeds without sacrificing downstream speeds.



The company is launching a new portfolio of symmetrical products for residential customers called X-Class Internet. This portfolio offers various speed tiers, including X-300 Mbps, X-500 Mbps, X-1 Gbps and X-2 Gbps upload and download speeds with low latency. These speeds are designed to enhance streaming, work-related calls and gaming experiences.

Comcast Leverages 10G Network to Aid Prospects

Comcast has been at the forefront of implementing DOCSIS 4.0 technology and other 10G network upgrades. Shares of the company have returned 25.5% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s increase of 5.9% year to date. The outperformance can be attributed to a growing wireless subscriber base.



For the third quarter of 2023, CMCSA estimates revenues between $29.33 billion and $30.28 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $29.69 billion, indicating a drop of 0.52% year over year. The consensus mark for earnings has increased to 94 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 2.08% year over year.



In recent years, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has conducted live tests and trials to advance Internet connectivity, including the world's first 10G connection from the network to a modem. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Comcast continuously invests in network enhancements to improve speed, reliability and latency. The company has deployed technologies, such as distributed access architecture and a virtualized Converged Cable Access Platform.



CMCSA's network also includes proactive tools like Comcast Octave and Xfinity Fiber Meter to optimize network performance and maintain connections even during power or local outages.



Comcast has deployed an Active Queue Management system nationally and is testing the latest CableLabs low latency DOCSIS specification.



However, it faces stiff competition in its broadband and wireless connectivity business from players like Verizon Communications VZ, AT&T T and Charter Communications CHTR. Shares of Charter have surged 32% year to date. Shares of Verizon and AT&T have declined 21.5% each year to date.

