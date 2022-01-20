Comcast (CMCSA)-Team Gleason to Develop Assistive Solutions

Comcast CMCSA entered into a partnership with Team Gleason to develop and distribute assistive technology solutions for people with speech and physical disabilities, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) patients.



Comcast and Team Gleason are working with ALS patients and caregivers along with leading physicians and assistive technology partners to develop accessible and empowering technology offerings, from TV control to smart home solutions.



As a first venture of the partnership, the companies have collaborated to work on the latest evolution of Comcast’s Xfinity Adaptive Remote.



The Adaptive Remote, first launched in 2019, connects with any computer, tablet or smartphone by seamlessly connecting with the assistive devices, giving its customers unprecedented control of their in-home entertainment experience



The Adaptive Remote has been integrated with eye-tracking technology, switch control technology, sip and puff technology and voice control software, among several others.



As a result of the integrated assistive technology, the remote offers the ability to type instead of speak voice commands. This feature provides speech-impaired people to harness the ease of voice navigation. The remote’s latest update also allows users to add custom buttons to execute any action or command of their choice.



With the latest move, Comcast is expected to accelerate innovation, create better experiences for customers and also bring disability perspectives to the forefront.

Robust Connected Home Portfolio Aids Top-Line

Comcast has been focused on expanding its Xfinity range of connected solutions over the last few years.



The recent move comes at an opportune time when demand for smart home solutions is on the rise.



Recently, Comcast launched its Xfinity Video Doorbell, a new addition to its connected home suite of products.



The Xfinity Video Doorbell integrates seamlessly into existing as well as new Xfinity Home Systems, powered by Xfinity Internet. The product is equipped with HD video quality, two-way audio and motion alerts.



In 2020, Comcast partnered with Leviton to integrate its smart lighting devices into the Xfinity Home solutions.



With the Leviton integration in place, Xfinity Home customers can easily control their entire home’s lighting remotely, via the Xfinity Home app.



Comcast had formerly launched Xfinity Home Control, a product under the Xfinity Home umbrella of services. The product provides smart home solutions such as video monitoring and remote access to thermostat control and lighting.



Comcast’s focus on building a robust home connected home solutions portfolio is anticipated to help the company expand globally, enter new markets and attract new clients.



In the third-quarter of fiscal 2021, Comcast delivered consolidated revenues of $30.30 billion, up 18.7% year over year.

