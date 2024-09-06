Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $39.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.55%.

The cable provider's shares have seen an increase of 1.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, down 1.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.7 billion, up 5.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $123.02 billion, indicating changes of +6.28% and +1.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Comcast is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.78, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.06 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Cable Television industry stood at 0.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

