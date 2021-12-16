Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $48.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 10.33% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.78 billion, up 7.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $115.81 billion, which would represent changes of +22.99% and +11.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.04, so we one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

