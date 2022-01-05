Comcast (CMCSA) Focuses on Broadband Business, Launches Gateway

Comcast CMCSA is benefiting from robust growth in its broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business.



The strategy to provide high-speed internet at an affordable price is anticipated to play a pivotal role in providing connectivity and enhancing customer experience.



Comcast recently announced the launch of its next-generation xFi Advanced gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E in the United States.



The new gateway will offer customers an enhanced broadband experience with a faster and more reliable wireless connection.



The device has three WiFi bands — 2.4 GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz — which will reduce interference and increase bandwidth three times in the home to support the massive influx of connected devices used by consumers.

Broadband Services to Drive the Top Line

The coronavirus has been a tailwind to Comcast’s broadband business. The company delivers broadband services through its Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky brands.



Comcast had invested voraciously in developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, which helped it manage the network capacity increases easily amid the pandemic.



In 2021, Comcast’s Sky had launched its fastest broadband package, Ultrafast Plus, in the U.K.



The new package is delivered only through Fiber to the Premises (FTPP) and connects seamlessly with multiple devices.

Total customer relationships increased by 255,000 to 34 million in third-quarter 2021. Total broadband customer net additions were 300,000 in the last reported quarter.



In the third quarter, Cable Communications, which comprises the operations of Comcast Cable, delivered revenues of $16.12 billion, up 7.4% year over year. Comcast Cable offers broadband, voice, video and wireless, business services, advertising and other services in the United States.



Broadband revenues increased 11.6% year over year to $5.801 billion, owing to an increase in the number of residential broadband customers and higher average rates.

