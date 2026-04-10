Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $27.93, demonstrating a -1.34% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Shares of the cable provider have depreciated by 6.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.21%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.72, indicating a 33.94% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.75 billion, up 2.9% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $121.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.95% and -1.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.34% decrease. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Comcast is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.65, so one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CMCSA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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