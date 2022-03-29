Comcast (CMCSA) Aids Broadband Business Via New Advanced Gateway

Comcast CMCSA is benefiting from robust growth in its broadband subscriber base and a strong momentum in the wireless business.



The strategy to provide high-speed internet at an affordable price is anticipated to play a pivotal role in providing connectivity and enhancing consumer experience.



Comcast recently announced the launch of its next-generation Advanced Gateway along with its first WiFi-6 certified device capable of delivering multi-gigabit speeds, thereby providing superior WiFi connectivity to businesses.



The device has the capacity to handle 2.4 GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands, and Gig over WiFi, which will reduce interference, increase bandwidth multiple times in businesses and also connect up to 150 devices.



This new business gateway launch by Comcast is anticipated to transform the future of business connectivity, globally.

Broadband Services to Drive the Top Line

The coronavirus pandemic has acted as a catalyst in Comcast’s broadband business. The company continues to benefit from the growth in its broadband subscriber base. CMCSA delivers broadband services through its Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky brands.



In January 2022, Comcast announced the launch of its next-generation xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E in the United States. The new gateway promised to offer customers an enhanced broadband experience with a faster and more reliable wireless connection.



Around the same time, Comcast announced the successful test of a prototype Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 system-on-chip (SoC) cable modem built by Broadcom and powered by 10G network technology, which can help deliver multigigabit speed to more than 10 million homes.



In 2021, Comcast’s Sky had launched its fastest broadband package Ultrafast Plus in the U.K.



The new package is delivered only via Fiber to the Premises (FTPP) and connects seamlessly with multiple devices.



Due to its strategic launch amid the pandemic, the broadband package garnered a significant customer attention. A guarantee of an average speed of 500 MB/s with no usage caps, smooth sharing of large files, and the ability to stream multiple devices at the same time, made the UltraPLus lucrative among consumers, thereby increasing Comcast’s subscriber base.



Total customer relationships increased 169,000 to 34.2 million in fourth-quarter 2021. Total broadband customer net additions were 212,000 in the last reported quarter.



In the December quarter of last year, Cable Communications, which comprises the operations of Comcast Cable, delivered revenues of $16.41 billion, up 4.5% year over year. Comcast Cable offers broadband, voice, video and wireless, business services, advertising and other services in the United States.



Broadband revenues grew 8.5% year over year to $5.86 billion, primarily driven by increased residential broadband customers and higher average rate.



Comcast has been investing heavily in developing AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, amid the pandemic, which helped the company to easily manage network capacity expansions.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Comcast has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of CMCSA have dropped 13.6% compared with the Zacks Cable Television industry’s decline of 12.2% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decrease of 23.8% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Nintendo NTDOY and SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Gray Television GTN, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nintendo shares have declined 7.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry’s fall of 11.4% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 23.8% in the past year.



SeaWorld Entertainment’s shares have surged 42% in the past year against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s decline of 15.6% and compared with the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 23.8% in the past year.



The Gray Television stock has gained 20.1% in the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s plunge of 23.5% and compared with the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 23.8% in the past year.

