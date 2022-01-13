Comcast Cable Inks Multi-year Deal To Deliver ViacomCBS' Content To Xfinity Customers - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) and Comcast Cable announced Thursday that the companies have reached comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS' full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports programming to Xfinity customers. Other terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

The multi-year deal features renewed carriage of ViacomCBS' networks - including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, SHOWTIME, and others — in addition to extending the availability of ViacomCBS' popular streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and SHOWTIME OTT, as well as expanding Comcast's rights to include BET+.

Xfinity delivers all the best live, on demand and streaming entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices, all accessible and discoverable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

X1 and Flex customers can access ViacomCBS programming by saying the name of a channel or streaming services in the voice remote, or by saying the name of a desired title from the ViacomCBS channels or streaming services.

