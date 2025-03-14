Comcast Boosts Xfinity Speeds to Drive Broadband & Wireless Growth

Comcast CMCSA has announced speed upgrades for Xfinity Internet and NOW prepaid plans at no extra cost, increasing upload speeds by 50-100% and improving download speeds across most tiers. Customers subscribing to 400 Mbps or higher plans will receive one year of Unlimited Xfinity Mobile. Additionally, WiFi PowerBoost will provide Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile users with speeds up to 1 Gbps.

The company has attributed these speed upgrades to its fiber-based network, which supports more than 64 million homes and businesses and 23 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots. These upgrades are the result of years of research, technological advancements, and more than $80 billion in investments over the past decade to build the United States’ largest converged wireless and wireline network.

This move is in line with Comcast’s commitment to drive growth in broadband and convergence revenues. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported a decline of 139,000 in its broadband subscribers and a further negative impact is anticipated due to the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program. Upgrading speeds at no extra cost will enhance customer satisfaction, reduce churn, and encourage higher-tier plan upgrades, directly boosting the company’s revenues and helping mitigate the declining broadband subscriber base.

Comcast’s Initiatives to Fend Off Competition in Broadband

Comcast faces long-term competition from fiber and fixed wireless operators like AT&T T, Verizon Communications VZ and Charter Communications CHTR. AT&T and Verizon are capitalizing on the 5G boom, with AT&T focusing on mobile 5G, fixed wireless, and edge computing, while Verizon is driving 5G adoption, expanding fixed wireless broadband, and accelerating its Ultra Wideband network rollout nationwide. Charter’s Spectrum One gained market share with Mobile Speed Boost and Spectrum Mobile Network, leveraging Spectrum WiFi for unlimited residential Internet access, even outdoors.

Comcast has employed several strategies to fend off competition in broadband. It has merged broadband and wireless services to reduce churn and increase revenues. Bundling Xfinity Mobile with broadband was done to improve customer acquisition and retention. The company sees wireless as essential to broadband growth, with convergence driving strong revenue performance.

Comcast is upgrading its broadband network using AI and virtualization to improve speed, reliability and efficiency. Project Genesis, Comcast’s AI-driven initiative, is helping expand multi-gig symmetrical speeds across all markets. AI is also being used to better manage network capacity.

The company renewed its partnership of the Xfinity brand with 23XI Racing, helping Xfinity strengthen its brand visibility while reinforcing its connection with broadband and wireless customers, particularly NASCAR fans. These efforts position Comcast to strengthen its competitive edge, enhance customer retention, and drive long-term growth in the evolving broadband and wireless market.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.