This Combination of 3 Dividend Aristocrats Provides Monthly Payouts

While most stocks pay quarterly dividends, investors can still setup a combination of stocks in their portfolios that allows them to get paid monthly.

The first stock pays dividends in January, April, July, and October. The second stock pays out in February, May, August, and November. And finally, the third stock will pay its dividend in March, June, September, and December.

So, investors can reap steady monthly paydays with just a little positioning.

A combination of Coca-Cola KO, Caterpillar CAT, and Exxon Mobil XOM – shares would provide precisely the blend needed for this portfolio.

Caterpillar Benefits from Data Center Buildout

Caterpillar has notably become a big beneficiary amid the AI infrastructure buildout, enjoying strong demand for its power products used in data center applications, primarily large reciprocating engines.

The outsized sales growth has helped shares outperform over the last year, with Caterpillar’s shareholder-friendly nature also a major positive, sporting an 8.2% five-year annualized dividend growth rate while also being a Dividend Aristocrat.



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Exxon Mobil Outperforms

Exxon Mobil shares have delivered a strong performance in 2026 on the back of higher oil prices stemming from geopolitical concerns, outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin. The company’s strong cash-generating abilities have made it a favorite among many income-focused investors.

Like those above, XOM is a member of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group, carrying a respectable 3.8% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares yield a solid 2.8% annually currently, with a payout ratio sitting at 64% of its earnings.



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Coca-Cola Remains Steady

Coca-Cola, both a Dividend Aristocrat and a Dividend King, has long been known for its dividend-paying nature over its extensive history. Shares currently yield a solid 2.6% annually, with the company also sporting a shareholder-friendly 5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

As shown below, the company has rewarded its shareholders handsomely for years.



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Bottom Line

Investors love dividends, as they provide a nice buffer against the impact of drawdowns in other positions and provide a passive income stream.

And while most companies pay their dividends on a quarterly basis, investors can construct a trio of companies that allows for monthly payouts with just a bit of positioning.

For those interested in this type of setup, the combination of all three stocks above – Coca-Cola KO, Caterpillar CAT, and Exxon Mobil XOM – would provide the necessary blend needed.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.