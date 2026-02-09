Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (CMCO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.99 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $3.96 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Columbus Mckinnon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $17.81 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $258.65 million from $234.13 million last year.

Columbus Mckinnon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.99 Mln. vs. $3.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $258.65 Mln vs. $234.13 Mln last year.

