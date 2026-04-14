Columbia Sportswear's ACCELERATE Strategy: Is it Driving Demand?

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is sharpening its focus on demand creation through its multi-year ACCELERATE Growth Strategy, which gained meaningful traction in 2025. The initiative is designed to reposition the core Columbia Sportswear brand to better connect with younger, more active consumers by combining product innovation with more targeted and impactful marketing.



At the center of this effort is the “Engineered for Whatever” platform, which reflects a refreshed brand message designed to stand out in the competitive outdoor market, backed by campaigns across digital, social and in-store channels. On its fourth-quarter 2025earnings call management indicated that these initiatives are contributing to improving consumer engagement trends and building brand momentum following recent product launches.



Alongside brand building, the company is placing greater emphasis on developing products that align with evolving consumer preferences. Recent introductions have focused on modern design, versatility and performance, with an eye toward appealing to a broader and younger audience. Early feedback indicates these products are helping to re-energize consumer interest and support underlying demand trends, including new customer acquisition and improved sell-through in certain categories.



The ACCELERATE strategy also includes investments in the consumer experience. The relaunch of the U.S. Columbia.com website, featuring enhanced functionality and improved visual presentation, reflects efforts to strengthen digital engagement and support direct-to-consumer growth.



Early indicators suggest that the ACCELERATE strategy is beginning to gain traction. The combined focus on brand building, product innovation and digital enhancement is positioning Columbia Sportswear to strengthen consumer connections and support demand creation over time, even as broader market conditions remain mixed.

Columbia Sportswear’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 4.2% in the past three months against the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the industry’s decline of 5% and 5.9%, respectively. COLM has also outperformed the S&P 500, which dropped 2% during the same period.

COLM Stock's Past 3 Months' Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is COLM a Value Play Stock?

Columbia Sportswear currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.79, below the industry and the sector’s average of 17.84 and 17.49, respectively. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer discretionary sector.

COLM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Other Key Picks

Crocs, Inc. CROX designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Crocs and HEYDUDE Brands in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates a rise of 0.4% and 7%, respectively, from the year-ago number. CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average.



Ralph Lauren RL designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 12.4% and 31.8%, respectively, from the year-ago number.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, sells and licenses apparel, footwear and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler, Lee and Helly Hansen brands. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current financial-year sales and EPS is expected to rise 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.