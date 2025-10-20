Columbia Financial, Inc. Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.87 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $6.19 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Columbia Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.87 Mln. vs. $6.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.06 last year.

Total Interest Income: $120.42 Mln Vs $115.89 Mln

