Columbia Banking System (COLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.73, changing hands as low as $20.30 per share. Columbia Banking System Inc shares are currently trading down about 19.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.541 per share, with $33.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.02.

