Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Expands into Cryptocurrency Mining with 10,000 Antminer Rigs in Kazakhstan

Full Release



New York, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), a global entertainment technology company specializing in the integration of artificial intelligence and technology in the entertainment industry, today announced a significant milestone in the company’s new cryptocurrency mining business.





The Company has deployed 10,000 Bitmain Antminer T21 rigs at the facility in Kazakhstan, positioning Color Star as a significant emerging player in the global Bitcoin mining landscape. During its first month of operation in April, the cryptocurrency mining farm generated approximately 29 Bitcoins (BTC).





Color Star will continue to monitor the performance of its mining operations and the broader cryptocurrency market to determine its strategic decisions. The Company remains committed to maximizing returns on investment and delivering long-term value to its shareholders through operational efficiency and technological advancement.









About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.









Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company’s online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company has also commenced operations in its new cryptocurrency mining business. More information about the Company can be found at



www.colorstarinternational.com



and



www.colorstar.investorroom.com



.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; the ability of Color Star to meet NASDAQ listing standards in connection with the consummation of the transaction contemplated therein; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Color Star. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.









