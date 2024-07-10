Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Colony Bankcorp in Focus

Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) is headquartered in Fitzgerald, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -8.65% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.11 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.7%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.75%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.6%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.45 is up 2.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.18%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Colony Bankcorp's payout ratio is 34%, which means it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CBAN is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.32 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.33%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CBAN is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

