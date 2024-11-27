CollPlant Biotechnologies’ Q3 2024 Financial Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. ( (CLGN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. presented to its investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company specializing in developing innovative technologies and products based on non-animal-derived collagen for tissue regeneration and medical aesthetics. The company operates within the biotechnology sector, focusing on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs.

In its latest earnings report, CollPlant highlighted promising pre-clinical results for its rhCollagen-based regenerative breast implants, which show significant implant vascularization and rapid ingrowth of native tissue. This innovative technology targets a $3 billion market opportunity. The company also reported a cash balance of $15.4 million as of September 30, 2024.

Key financial metrics reveal a steep decline in GAAP revenues to $351,000 for the first nine months of 2024 from $10.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a significant milestone payment received in 2023 under its collaboration with AbbVie. The GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $12.7 million, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in the previous year. Operating expenses increased slightly, driven by further investment in the breast implant program.

Strategically, CollPlant is focused on advancing its breast implant technology towards human trials and expanding its collaborations in the medical and aesthetics fields to raise non-dilutive cash. The ongoing partnership with AbbVie for dermal fillers continues to be a strategic focus, with CollPlant entitled to milestone and royalty payments.

Looking ahead, CollPlant’s management is optimistic about the continued development of its breast implant program and anticipates reporting further results in early 2025. The company is also exploring additional collaborations to bolster its financial position, ensuring operational sustainability through at least the end of 2025.

