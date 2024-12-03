Collins Foods Sees Key Shareholder Shift

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Collins Foods Limited sees a significant change in its shareholder structure as State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries become substantial holders, holding over 5.9 million ordinary shares. This move grants State Street substantial voting power, influencing key decisions and potentially impacting the company’s market position. Investors may want to track Collins Foods’ next steps as this shift could signal strategic changes.

