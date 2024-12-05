News & Insights

Stocks

Collins Foods’ Director Receives Performance Rights

December 05, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Collins Foods Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Xavier Simonet has been granted 61,637 performance rights under the company’s FY25 Longer Term Variable Rights Plan. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance as these performance rights, if vested, will result in shares being purchased on the market.

For further insights into AU:CKF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLLFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.