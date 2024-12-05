Collins Foods’ Director Receives Performance Rights

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Collins Foods Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Xavier Simonet has been granted 61,637 performance rights under the company’s FY25 Longer Term Variable Rights Plan. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance as these performance rights, if vested, will result in shares being purchased on the market.

For further insights into AU:CKF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.