Collins Foods’ Director Receives Performance Rights

Collins Foods Limited (AU:CKF) has released an update.
Collins Foods Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Xavier Simonet has been granted 61,637 performance rights under the company’s FY25 Longer Term Variable Rights Plan. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance as these performance rights, if vested, will result in shares being purchased on the market.
