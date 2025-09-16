Collins Aerospace To Boost NATO's Electromagnetic Warfare Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX Corp. (RTX), Tuesday announced that the company has been awarded a contract by the NATO Communications and Information Agency to provide its Electronic Warfare Planning and Battle Management solution to NATO.

Under this contract, the company will work closely with NATO to rigorously test, validate, and integrate the system, significantly boosting NATO's electromagnetic warfare capabilities and contributing to the collective defense and security of member nations.

"We're equipping commanders with a critical tool to visualize electronic warfare threats and automate the use of jammers and sensors," said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence & Autonomy at Collins Aerospace.

Currently, RTX is trading at $159.09, up 0.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

