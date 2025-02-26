Colliers Recognized Among Top Three Commercial Real Estate Brands for Eighth Consecutive Year by The Lipsey Company

Colliers ranked among top three commercial real estate brands globally for eighth consecutive year, according to The Lipsey Company.

$CIGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $CIGI stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has once again been ranked among the top three commercial real estate brands in the world, according to The Lipsey Company. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Colliers has been recognized among the industry's elite in this annual survey, highlighting the strength of the company’s global platform, commitment to excellence and visionary leadership.





The Lipsey Company, an international training and professional development firm specializing in commercial real estate, has surveyed owners, investors, lenders, occupiers, brokers and property managers on their perceptions of the industry’s leading brands since 2002. View the full survey results



here



.





“We are proud to have garnered this accolade from our industry peers. Our brand embodies the enterprising spirit of our leaders and professionals, as well as our expertise that is recognized worldwide. Though the business landscape has evolved dramatically over the last two decades, our people’s intense focus on accelerating the success of our clients has not changed,” said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global at Colliers.





Earlier this month, Colliers was also named to IAOP’s



2025 Global Outsourcing 100



list and named



World’s Best Real Estate Advisor



by Euromoney in November 2024.







About Colliers







Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at



corporate.colliers.com



, X



@Colliers



or



LinkedIn



.







Media Contact:







Andrea Cheung





Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications





Andrea.cheung@colliers.com





416-324-6402



