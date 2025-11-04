Colliers International Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $42.23 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $37.23 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colliers International Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.51 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to $1.463 billion from $1.179 billion last year.

Colliers International Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.23 Mln. vs. $37.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.463 Bln vs. $1.179 Bln last year.

