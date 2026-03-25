Collegium Pharmaceutical EVP Sells Nearly 50,000 Shares Worth $2 Million

Key Points

Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares on March 3, 2026, for approximately $2.02 million at a weighted average price of about $40.41 per share.

The sale reduced Dreyer's direct holdings by 41.05%, from 121,746 shares to 71,770 shares.

The transactions were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on September 3, 2025, which limits the read-through for investors.

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Scott Dreyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), reported the sale of 49,976 shares of common stock in open-market transactions on March 3, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 49,976 Transaction value $2.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 71,770 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.41); post-transaction value based on March 24, 2026, market close ($33.23).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Dreyer's historical trading behavior?

This sale of 49,976 shares is substantially larger than Dreyer's historical median sell transaction of 15,387 shares, and it accounts for a higher share of his available holdings than prior sales.

This sale of 49,976 shares is substantially larger than Dreyer's historical median sell transaction of 15,387 shares, and it accounts for a higher share of his available holdings than prior sales. What impact does this transaction have on Dreyer's overall ownership in Collegium Pharmaceutical?

Following the transaction, Dreyer's direct ownership decreased by 41.0%, leaving him with 71,770 shares held directly and no shares held indirectly -- a diminished but still meaningful equity stake.

Following the transaction, Dreyer's direct ownership decreased by 41.0%, leaving him with 71,770 shares held directly and no shares held indirectly -- a diminished but still meaningful equity stake. Was there any indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No. All shares sold were held directly, with zero involvement from trusts, family entities, or stock options.

Company overview

Metric Value Market cap $1.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $780.6 million Net income (TTM) $62.9 million 1-year price change 8.7%

*1-year performance calculated using March 24, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Collegium Pharmaceutical develops and commercializes specialty pain management products, including Xtampza ER and Nucynta ER/IR -- abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and immediate-release opioid formulations.

The company generates revenue through the sale of proprietary branded pharmaceuticals and leverages proprietary technology to address unmet needs in chronic pain treatment while aiming to reduce misuse risk.

What this transaction means for investors

A nearly 42,000-share sale by a company EVP might raise eyebrows -- but the most important detail here is easy to miss in the fine print: this transaction was carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Dreyer put in place back in September 2025, months before the sale occurred. These pre-scheduled plans are a routine tool executives use to sell shares at predetermined times and prices, specifically to avoid any appearance of trading on inside information.

It's also worth noting that Dreyer still holds 71,770 shares worth roughly $2.4 million at today’s prices -- not a trivial amount for an executive at a small-cap specialty pharma company.

Collegium operates in the abuse-deterrent opioid space, a niche corner of specialty pharma. In February, Collegium reported record full-year 2025 revenues of $780.6 million -- up 24% year-over-year -- with adjusted EBITDA of $460.5 million, and the company ended the year with over $386 million in cash on hand. Then, just last week, Collegium announced a $650 million deal to acquire AZSTARYS, a second branded ADHD medication, from Corium Therapeutics -- a significant bet on expanding beyond its pain portfolio into a growing market. The deal is expected to close in Q2 2026 and management projects it will be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA, with AZSTARYS generating over $50 million in net revenue in the second half of 2026 alone. Notably, Dreyer himself was one of the executives on the acquisition conference call who made the case for the deal's commercial potential. That's not the posture of someone heading for the exits.

Bottom line: this sale looks more like a scheduled liquidity event than a vote of no confidence.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.