Collective Mining Raises C$46.35 Million in Offerings

October 31, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) has released an update.

Collective Mining has successfully closed a public offering and a private placement, raising C$46.35 million to support its Guayabales Project and other initiatives. The fundraising included 8,050,000 shares sold at C$5.00 each in a public offering led by BMO Capital Markets, and a private placement with a strategic investor. The funds will be used for exploration, development, and corporate purposes.

