Collective Audience Names Peter Bordes CEO

(RTTNews) - Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD), a provider of advertising and media solutions, Monday announced that it has appointed Peter Bordes as its chief executive officer.

Bordes will succeed Brent Suen, who will continue to serve on the board of directors.

Peter Bordes has more than 30 years of executive and board experience. He is the founder of and managing partner of Trajectory Ventures and also the co-founder of TruVest.

In pre-market activity, Collective Audience shares are trading at $1.77, down 4.84% on the Nasdaq.

