Colin Biggers & Paisley Selects Intapp Time to Modernize Timekeeping and Enhance Efficiency

Colin Biggers & Paisley selects Intapp Time to enhance timekeeping efficiency and compliance with AI-powered solutions.

Intapp announced that Australian legal practice Colin Biggers & Paisley has selected Intapp Time to modernize its timekeeping systems, enhancing efficiency and compliance in their operations. Laura Saklad, Legal Industry Principal at Intapp, expressed excitement over the partnership, highlighting how AI-powered data capture will enable the firm's lawyers to focus better on client delivery while ensuring accurate revenue realization. The firm's CIO, Sam Sofianos, noted the importance of technology in improving productivity and client satisfaction. Intapp Time will allow for accurate time recording and submission, reducing billing disputes and increasing both client satisfaction and revenue. Additionally, the solution's advanced reporting features will help firm leaders track engagement resources and optimize profitability.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Intapp



(NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announces that Australian leading legal practice, Colin Biggers & Paisley, has chosen



Intapp Time



to modernize its timekeeping practices and enable more efficient work processes for its professionals.





“We’re thrilled that Colin Biggers & Paisley has chosen to go to the cloud with Intapp Time,” said Laura Saklad, Legal Industry Principal at Intapp. “AI-powered data capture empowers the firm’s lawyers to focus on client delivery outcomes while ensuring full revenue realization by complying with client obligations.”







Leading change







Colin Biggers & Paisley’s decision to move to Intapp Time aligns with the firm’s strategy and commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance efficiency and compliance in today’s fast-paced legal market. During the evaluation process, firm leadership prioritized replacing their legacy solution with a new, cloud-based time system designed to enhance operational efficiency.





“Our goal has always been to provide our lawyers with technology that saves time, fosters client satisfaction, and lets them focus their efforts on high-value client work,” said Sam Sofianos, CIO at Colin Biggers & Paisley. “Intapp Time, with its AI-powered time capture capabilities, enables our lawyers to record their time more accurately. This not only helps in improving our efficiency but also frees our IT team from the burden of managing on-premises infrastructure.”







Modernizing timekeeping







As a modern timekeeping solution, Intapp Time will help Colin Biggers & Paisley’s partners and professionals accurately record and submit detailed accounts of the time spent on each matter. The solution provides highly configurable templates and seamless integrations with financial and practice management systems to simplify timekeeping processes and increase timecard accuracy. Intapp Time also offers flexible timekeeping methods, native and integrated compliance capabilities, and Applied AI to help professionals easily recreate their days, adhere to client billing requirements, and minimize missed and under-recorded effort.





Adopting a more modern, compliance-forward approach to timekeeping will help Colin Biggers & Paisley streamline its billing process, reduce billing disputes, and increase both client satisfaction and the firm’s topline revenue. Advanced reporting and dashboards will also help the firm’s leaders accurately evaluate engagement resources and track time against budget to optimize utilization and profitability.







About Intapp







Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit



intapp.com



and



LinkedIn



.







Contact







Ali Robinson







press@intapp.com





