Is Colgate's Productivity Program a Catalyst for Its Margins?

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s CL Strategic Growth and Productivity Program is emerging as a critical lever in its margin story, particularly as the company navigates cost inflation and uneven category growth. Management emphasized that the program is designed to reshape the organization to be faster, more efficient and better aligned with long-term strategic priorities, while freeing up resources to fund brand investment and innovation. Colgate has indicated that it aims to achieve adjusted operating margins in the mid-25% range in the medium term, reflecting the combined impact of efficiency gains and strategic reinvestment.

In the third quarter of 2025, productivity initiatives played a meaningful role in offsetting significant raw material and packaging cost pressures. While higher input costs weighed heavily on gross margin, Colgate’s funding-the-growth initiatives delivered a notable benefit, partially cushioning the impact and underscoring the importance of internal efficiency as an earnings stabilizer. Management noted that these efforts contributed to a mid-single-digit improvement in operating margins on a year-over-year basis, highlighting the tangible benefit of the program.

These efforts span supply chain optimization, smarter sourcing, manufacturing efficiencies, and disciplined overhead management, all aimed at sustaining profitability without sacrificing brand support. Beyond near-term cost relief, the productivity program has a more strategic dimension. Management highlighted that the initiative enables a new operating model that supports its transition to a longer-term strategic plan. This includes leveraging data, analytics, and digital tools at scale, improving marketing effectiveness, and increasing supply chain flexibility to better respond to local market needs. Such structural changes are intended to deliver incremental margin expansion of 50–100 basis points annually over time rather than one-off savings.

That said, Colgate has been clear that the productivity program is not a short-term fix. The company expects benefits to build gradually, especially as savings are reinvested to drive category growth and market share gains. While external pressures like commodity costs and tariffs remain headwinds, consistent execution of this productivity agenda positions Colgate to protect margins and support sustainable earnings growth in the long run, helping the company steadily achieve its target adjusted operating margin.

Zacks Rundown for CL

Colgate’s shares have lost 12.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 10.7%. CL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73X, higher than the industry’s average of 18.19X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s current and next fiscal-year earnings implies year-over-year declines of 1.7% and 5.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO develops, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. COCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 18% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. MNST currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 9.6% and 22.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.